‘Hacks,’ Starring Jean Smart, Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

HBO Max is headed back to Vegas.

The WarnerMedia-backed streamer has renewed breakout comedy Hacks for a second season. The news comes mere days before the Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder series wraps its freshman run, with the final two episodes due June 10.

HBO Max, which like other streamers does not release traditional viewership data, says Hacks has been a top performer on platform since its debut. The series about a legendary Las Vegas comedian and the dark mentorship she forms with an outcast 25-year-old writer has been a top performer on the service, consistently ranking in its top 10 most-viewed titles out of all available content.

From creators Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, the series is exec produced by Mike Schur (The Good Place) and hails from Universal Television, marking a key off-network sale for the Universal Studio Group division.

“We have been blown away by the positive reception to Hacks — we owe this renewal to every single person who tuned into the show and then told a friend to watch,” co-creators and co-showrunners Downs (who also recurs), Aniello and Statsky said in a joint statement announcing the news Tuesday. “We are so grateful we get to continue, and want to thank our partners at HBO Max and Universal Television for supporting the show so fiercely, and our wonderful cast and crew for delivering on every level. Many years ago, we set out to tell a deeply important story that needed to be told — that of a handsome, charming talent manager and his two demanding female clients. We’re so glad that story resonated with audiences, and we can’t wait to get to work on season two. See you soon!”

The comedy has been a critical hit for HBO Max and currently has a rare 100 percent rating among reviewers on aggregation site RottenTomatoes.com (with an equally impressive audience score of 81 percent).

“We knew immediately that Lucia, Paul and Jen brought us a winner. We couldn’t be happier about the tremendous response from our viewers and critics alike, and we salute the executive producers; Jean, Hannah and the rest of the brilliant cast; and our partners at Universal,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max.

Hacks becomes the latest HBO Max original to return for a second season, joining The Flight Attendant, Love Life, TNT transfer Raised by Wolves, TBS import Search Party and Warrior, the latter of which moved over from Cinemax. Still to be determined is the status of Made for Love, which is expected to also return for a second season.

“I am absolutely thrilled we are picked up for a second season and I told Hannah it’s ‘No more Miss Nice Guy; from now on it’s Bette and Joan! And guess who’s Bette??!!’” said Smart, who has already been generating awards season buzz for her leading role.

“We are overjoyed that our partners at HBO Max have renewed Hacks for a second season! It’s been incredible to watch this breakout series redefine generational comedy with the phenomenal Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder expertly sparring to audiences’ delight,” said UTV president Erin Underhill. “Hats off to Lucia, Paul and Jen who each brought their distinct vision to this colorful world of characters. We can’t wait to watch what happens next with Deborah, Ava and the gang in Vegas.”