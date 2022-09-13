Emmys: Jean Smart Wins Best Comedy Actress for Second Year in a Row

At the 2022 Emmys, Jean Smart won the award for best actress in a comedy series for her performance in HBO Max’s Hacks.

“Thank you for a second time honoring this show,” said the five-time Emmy winner in her acceptance speech, calling out the Hacks writers who “not only matched season one, but surpassed it.”

Smart also mentioned her cast mates, the Emmy-nominated Hannah Einbinder, Christopher McDonald and Kaitlin Olson. And she shared an anecdote about fellow comedy actress nominee Rachel Brosnahan, who sent a gift box of designer cookies that were “like five pounds each.”

Said the Hacks star: “I thought that was so nice and classy … until I realized that she was hoping that I wouldn’t be able to fit into a single dress in Hollywood.”

Smart won in this category last year for the first season of the HBO Max comedy. She also earned two Emmys for guest turns on NBC’s Frasier and for a supporting role in ABC’s Samantha Who? Throughout her career, Smart has won five Emmys and received seven additional nominations.

The other nominations in the category include Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson, The Flight Attendant’s Kaley Cuoco, The Great‘s Elle Fanning, Insecure‘s Issa Rae and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Brosnahan.