‘Hacks’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

HBO Max is going back to Vegas — and presumably, L.A.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed streamer has renewed the Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks for a third season. The series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder recently wrapped its critically praised sophomore run and is currently working the Emmy FYC campaign beat.

“We congratulate Hacks’ extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television. We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show,” said Sarah Aubrey, who heads originals for HBO Max.

Smart earned an Emmy win for her role as an aging Vegas comedian who teams with an unlikely 30-something writer as they both look to reinvent themselves. The series, from Comcast-backed Universal Television, hails from fellow Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. Universal TV’s Mike Schur (The Good Place) exec produces alongside 3 Arts. Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo round out the cast. Season two featured guest stars including Laurie Metcalf, Ming-Na Wen and Margaret Cho, among others.

“The first two seasons of Hacks — expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen — gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply. We’re thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble,” said Erin Underhill, president of Universal TV.

The renewal for Hacks comes as new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and company have been scrutinizing every facet of the newly merged company and has already shut down CNN+ and passed on Demimonde, a $200 million J.J. Abrams original drama, enroute to delivering $3 billion in cost savings for the media giant. To that end, HBO Max recently canceled pricey drama Raised by Wolves after two seasons.