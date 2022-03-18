‘Hacks’ Season 2 Casts Ming-Na Wen, Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly and Margaret Cho

Hacks is adding a quartet of acclaimed actors for its second season.

The Emmy-winning comedy and industry satire has cast Laurie Metcalf (The Conners), Martha Kelly (Euphoria) and Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett) as recurring guest stars in the new season, plus Margaret Cho (The Flight Attendant) as a guest star.

Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Margaret Cho, and Ming-Na Wen HBO

Hacks season two is about how “the dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.”

The debut season of Hacks won three Emmys, including Smart winning best actress in a comedy series. The series is created and showrun by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. No return date is yet set, but the show is expected sometime in 2022.