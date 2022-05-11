This Week in TV: ‘Hacks,’ ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’

As the broadcast regular season winds down, a handful of finales are set to air between May 11 and 17. It’s also a pretty busy week for streaming premieres, with the return of the Emmy-winning Hacks and a couple of high-profile literary adaptations. That latter category also extends to HBO, which has The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

The first season of Hacks was anchored by a towering performance from Jean Smart, playing a headlining Las Vegas comic who fears her act may be on the verge of not headlining anymore and hires a young writer (Hannah EInbinder) to help her modernize her material.

The show leaned into its fraught central relationship more over the first season, and season two — premiering Thursday on HBO Max — picks up soon after the events of the first season, with Smart’s Deborah embarking on a nationwide tour with Einbinder’s Ava in tow. The show remains very strong, if not quite stellar, writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg: ” There are plenty of little reasons why the second season of Hacks doesn’t take a leap from very good-ness to greatness, but plenty of big reasons why that isn’t really a problem.”

Also on streaming …

A trio of novel adaptations hit screens this week, ranging from period drama (The Essex Serpent, Friday on Apple TV+) to legal thriller (The Lincoln Lawyer, Friday on Netflix) to modern romantic drama (Conversations With Friends, Sunday on Hulu). A new round of The Challenge: All Stars debuts Wednesday on Paramount+. After a couple of decades away, The Kids in the Hall return with a new run of episodes (Friday, Prime Video).

On cable …

New: The Time Traveler’s Wife was a sensation when it was published in 2003, selling more than a million copies in the United States alone. Audrey Niffenegger’s novel was previously adapted into a 2009 feature film that was less than enthusiastically received. Now the sci-fi/romance story gets more room to breathe with an HBO limited series starring Rose Leslie and Theo James, which premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday. Doctor Who and Sherlock’s Steven Moffat is adapting the novel.

Also: Bravo opens a new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at 8 p.m. Wednesday, making four sets of Housewives across three nights of the week on the channel.

On broadcast …

Awards: Sean Combs will host and executive produce the Billboard Music Awards (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday, NBC), honoring the past year’s biggest music acts. The Weeknd, Doja Cat and BTS are among the leading nominees, and Billboard Icon Award recipient Mary J. Blige is set to perform, as are Megan Thee Stallion, Ed Sheeran, Maxwell and others.

Finales: Several shows end their seasons this week. In order of airdate, they are: The Equalizer (8 p.m. Sunday, CBS); The Rookie (10 p.m. Sunday, ABC); The Good Doctor (10 p.m. Monday, ABC); and Mr. Mayor (8:30 p.m. Tuesday, NBC).