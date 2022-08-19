Hallmark Channel Partners with Enchant for Christmas Light Spectaculars

The Hallmark Channel, the programming of which has long been a staple of the Christmas season, is now planning to spread holiday cheer in person, as well.

The TV network has signed on as the first national partner of Enchant, a company that, like a circus, travels to different cities and, within sports stadiums, erects spectacular displays of Christmas lights and Christmas-related activities.

“Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ is synonymous with the holidays, bringing warmth, connection and happiness to millions of viewers,” Lara Richardson, Hallmark Media’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “Lights are such an integral part of Christmas magic, whether they be displayed on your house, strung throughout your favorite hometown spots, or featured in grand, eye-opening light displays like Enchant, and this partnership creates a new way to spread Hallmark Christmas joy.”

Added Enchant’s chief marketing officer, LeeAnne Stables, “Hallmark Channel is the perfect partner to join Enchant across America this year. It’s an amazing brand fit in every way with the premium, experimental holiday celebration we’ve created. We have so many fun surprises waiting for their millions of fans including that Hallmark classic — delicious mugs on Enchant hot chocolate ready to go.”

This year’s Enchant exhibition — which will feature an immersive walk-through light maze created from over four million sparkling lights, a 100-foot holiday tree, an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and a holiday shopping marketplace — will launch on Black Friday, Nov. 25. Among the cities to which it will be returning are Dallas; Washington, D.C.; St. Petersburg; and Las Vegas. First-time cities are Sacramento; San Jose; Scottsdale; and Nashville.