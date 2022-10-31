Hallmark Channel Coming to Peacock in Wide-Ranging Streaming Deal

Hallmark Channel is coming to Peacock.

The NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform announced a wide-ranging content deal with Hallmark Media on Monday, a deal that include streaming simulcasts of Hallmark’s linear channels, as well as a library of on-demand and next-day content.

The companies are branding the deal as a “first of its kind” arrangement that includes both the live linear channels (typically available through a cable or satellite provider) and a subscription video on-demand library deal.

Perhaps best known for its Christmas and holiday movies, Hallmark Media will bring those original films and it current series to Peacock, alongside a “robust” library offering. The linear channels available will include Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The deal with Hallmark is a rare streaming deal with a third-party for Peacock, which has mostly built its service using content developed in-house at NBCUniversal. Just last month Peacock began streaming programming from channels like NBC and Bravo on a next-day basis, after taking back the rights from Hulu.

That being said, Peacock did cut a deal to bring the WWE Network into its fold last year, a deal that sees all of the WWE’s major events, including Wrestlemania, exclusive to the streaming platform.

The Hallmark deal is unusual not just for the third-party library, but for the live linear component. The deal suggests that Peacock could become a bit more like Hulu or YouTube TV in the future, which offer pay-TV offerings that include live linear channels, albeit at more typical pay-TV prices. It also suggests a willingness by Peacock to cut deals with outside film and TV providers to beef up its offering.

Hallmark, as one of the few small, independent TV channel owners (Hallmark Media is owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc.), has had to adapt to a world with cord-cutting on the rise and entertainment consumption moving to streaming. Its bread-and-butter movie formula has also been aped by competitors like Netflix, making the need to find a streaming home all the more important.

“As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with,” said Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and direct-to-consumer at NBCUniversal, in a statement. “Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.”

“We’re proud to enter this partnership with Peacock and bring our widely beloved Hallmark content to their subscribers,” added Wonya Lucas, president & CEO of Hallmark Media. “The opportunity to provide our devoted fanbase access to all three of Hallmark’s linear networks will allow our audience to continue to grow and connect in meaningful ways.”