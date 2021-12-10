‘Halo’ Trailer: Get the First Look at Paramount+’s Video Game Adaptation

A full trailer for the long-awaited series adaptation of Halo has arrived.

Released during the live stream of the Game Awards Thursday, the trailer for the Paramount+ series offers a more expansive look than a brief teaser from November did.

The minute-long trailer showcases some sweeping visuals and offers a few glimpses of the conflict at the heart of the series — which is set in the 26th century, when humanity is locked in a battle with an alien entity called the Covenant.

Produced by Showtime, 343 Industries and Amblin Entertainment, Halo has taken a long road to its planned 2022 release. The idea for a series adaptation of the best-selling Xbox franchise dates to 2014, when Xbox Entertainment Studios was nearing a deal to develop the show, with plans at the time for a first run on Showtime before it became available via Xbox game consoles.

Showtime gave it a series order in 2018, with Kyle Killen (Awake, Lone Star) as showrunner and Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) attached to direct several episodes.

Wyatt departed the series in late 2018 due to schedule conflicts, and Otto Bathurst (His Dark Materials, Peaky Blinders) took over as director. In March 2019, Steven Kane (The Last Ship, The Closer) came aboard as co-showrunner, overseeing physical production in Budapest while Killen supervised writing and production in the U.S. (Killen, in fact, made the request to have a co-showrunner).

Both Killen and Kane have since exited the show: Killen quietly departed late in 2019, while Kane parted ways with the project after wrapping production on the season. In February, ViacomCBS moved Halo from Showtime to Paramount+.

Pablo Schreiber stars in Halo as the Spartan super soldier Master Chief. Natascha McElhone plays Dr. Halsey, the creator of the Spartans, and Jen Taylor reprises her role from the game franchise as Cortana, the advanced AI.

The cast also includes Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman and Fiona O’Shaughnessy.

Kane executive produces with Amblin’s Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey; Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture; Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven; and Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross for 343 Industries.

Watch the trailer below.