‘Halo’ Series Gets Premiere Date, New Trailer From Paramount+

Nearly eight years after the idea for a Halo TV series was hatched, the adaptation of the mega-selling video game franchise has a premiere date.

Paramount+ will debut Halo on March 24. The ViacomCBS streaming service released a full-length trailer for the series during Sunday’s AFC Championship game on CBS.

The two-minute trailer showcases Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief and a number of the show’s other characters — as well as giving a first glimpse of the alien antagonists known as the Covenant — and offers a bit more plot exposition than the two previous teasers Paramount+ has released.

Halo has been in the works for years. The idea for a series adaptation of the best-selling Xbox franchise dates to 2014, when Xbox Entertainment Studios was nearing a deal to develop the show, with plans at the time for a first run on Showtime before it became available via Xbox game consoles.

Showtime gave it a series order in 2018, with Kyle Killen (Awake, Lone Star) serving as showrunner and Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) attached to direct several episodes. Wyatt departed the series later that year due to schedule conflicts, and Otto Bathurst (His Dark Materials, Peaky Blinders) took over as director. In March 2019, Steven Kane (The Last Ship, The Closer) came aboard as co-showrunner — at Killen’s request — overseeing physical production in Budapest while Killen supervised writing and production in the U.S.

Both Killen and Kane have since exited the show: Killen quietly departed late in 2019, while Kane left after wrapping production on the season. In February 2021, ViacomCBS moved Halo from Showtime to Paramount+.

Schreiber stars as the Spartan super-soldier Master Chief. Natascha McElhone plays Dr. Halsey, the creator of the Spartans, and Jen Taylor reprises her role from the game franchise as Cortana, the advanced AI. Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman and Fiona O’Shaughnessy also star.

Halo is produced by Produced by Showtime, 343 Industries and Amblin Entertainment. Kane executive produces with Amblin’s Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey; Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture; Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven; and Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross for 343 Industries.

Watch the new trailer below.