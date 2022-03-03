Hamish Linklater Joins Peacock’s ‘Angelyne’ in Recasting (Exclusive)

Angelyne’s fan club has a new president.

Hamish Linklater has booked a recurring role in Peacock’s Angelyne series starring Emmy Rossum as the L.A. personality.

Based on a 2017 Hollywood Reporter story by Gary Baum, the show traces the life of the L.A. billboard icon (played by Emmy Rossum). Linklater will play Rick Krause, the president of the Angelyne fan club and her decades-long confidant.

Linklater (Midnight Mas, Gaslit) replaces the previously cast Jefferson Hall, who had to drop out after a scheduling conflict. Such conflicts have become increasingly common in the wake of the covid-related production shutdown that has created scheduling chaos for actors, showrunners, directors and studio space as filming restarts on hundreds of films and TV shows.

Allison Miller serves as showrunner on the series and exec produces alongside directors Lucy Tcherniak and Matt Spicer. Shameless grad Rossum also exec produces alongside her husband, Sam Esmail. The Hollywood Reporter and Anonymous Content also exec produce the series, which hails from Universal Content Productions. Baum serves as a consultant.

The cast also includes Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Charlie Rowe, Lukas Gage, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim and David Krumholtz.

Linklater’s credits include FX’s Fargo and Legion, HBO’s The Newsroom, CBS’ The Crazy Ones and Amazon’s Tell Me Your Secrets. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro.