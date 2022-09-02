‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Boss on the Pressures of Perpetual Relevance

Welcome to the 183rd episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

After a week off for vacation, we’re back with a wide-ranging interview with The Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Bruce Miller as Dan and I also discuss House of the Dragon, preview September’s TV calendar and talk Lord of the Rings.

Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

Milo Ventimiglia, Barbie Ferreira, Saturday Night Live and NBCUniversal lead the week in headlines.

2. House of the Dragon

HBO has a breakout hit in the Game of Thrones prequel series, which has already amassed more than 25 million viewers, paving the way for a speedy season two renewal. But it’s not all good news in Dragon-ville as co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik announced his departure from the drama. Another Game of Thrones veteran, Alan Taylor, will take his place for season two.

3. September TV preview

With triple-digit temperatures here in L.A., it doesn’t feel like fall is around the corner, but the TV calendar says otherwise as September arrives. This month marks the beginning of the end of Atlanta, The Good Fight and Queen Sugar, with another Star Wars series, Andor, crowding a TV calendar that also includes the returns of The Handmaid’s Tale, Ramy, Cobra Kai, American Gigolo and a handful of new broadcast shows.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

The Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Bruce Miller, whose love of Margaret Atwood’s iconic novel dates back to his time in college, joins us for a spoiler-free interview ahead of season five of the Emmy-winning drama. The wide-ranging interview opens with a discussion about the show’s unintentional timeliness and how the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade made a mark on season five. Plus we discuss Alexis Bledel’s departure, working with Elisabeth Moss as a producer and director as well as how much more life is left in Handmaid’s Tale as Miller preps Atwood’s The Testaments. “We’re getting toward the end of story, but I thought that a couple times before,” Miller says.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. In this episode, he weighs in on Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings TV series, which has been in the works since 2017. The sprawling drama is television’s most expensive series ever produced, with season one clocking in at nearly $500 million, and that doesn’t count the $250 million cost for global rights to the beloved property.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.