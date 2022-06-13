‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss to Face Consequences in Season 5

- Share this article on Facebook
The Handmaid’s Tale has teased June’s return.
On Monday, Hulu revealed two images from the fifth season of the streamer’s Emmy-winning series, which will return Sept. 14. The debut includes two installments, with the remaining episodes to drop weekly on Wednesdays.
Though there are only two photos, they indicate where the next season will begin after its shocking cliffhanger finale, which left Elisabeth Moss’ June and her future unclear — and Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) in mourning.
The season four finale brought about a moment of long-awaited catharsis when June orchestrated the murder of her former abuser, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), and — by her own hands and with the help of fellow refugee Handmaids — put him on the wall. The dystopian drama ended with two flashing images: June, with blood on her face, cradling her younger daughter; and Fred’s headless body hanging above the show’s familiar phrase, “Nolite te bastardes carburondorum.”
The ending left June’s fate up-in-the-air, with showrunner Bruce Miller and Moss each speaking about the intentional ambiguity and open possibilities for season five. The first shot of June (above) shows a range of disquieting emotions, while Serena (below), seems glib while grieving.
The official synopsis for season five from Hulu on Monday reads: “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”
Along with Moss and Strahovski, the fifth season stars Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger. It was recently announced that Alexis Bledel would not be returning.
The Handmaid’s Tale is produced and internationally distributed by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd.
