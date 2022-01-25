‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Bruce Miller Renews Disney Overall Deal

The Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Bruce Miller is solidifying his future with Disney.

Miller has inked a new, multiple-year overall development deal with Disney-backed ABC Signature and Hulu for his White Oak Pictures banner. Sources note the rich deal is for three years.

This is Miller’s second overall as a result of Emmy winner The Handmaid’s Tale; the first pact came in 2018 and was with Hulu and MGM Television. The latter studio, while remaining a producer on Handmaid’s, is no longer involved with Miller’s deal. The new agreement helps both Miller and Disney work more seamlessly together as they no longer have to loop in an outside studio on deals for within the Mouse House’s larger portfolio.

Miller, under the pact, will continue to serve as showrunner on the Elisabeth Moss starter, with preproduction on its fifth season currently underway. He additionally will develop new projects for the Jonnie Davis-led ABC Signature, including some of which he will create and others he will supervise. Miller also remains actively involved in Handmaid’s author Margaret Atwood’s sequel, The Testaments, which is in the works as a series at Hulu via MGM TV.

“Bruce has created one of the most iconic series in all of television in The Handmaid’s Tale. His work has had worldwide influence and we’re thrilled and honored to be working with him at ABC Signature. We cannot wait to be part of what’s next,” said Davis, who serves as president of ABC Signature.

Miller’s White Oak topper Priscilla Porianda has also been promoted to president of the production company, with Bryant Clements having joined as a creative exec. Both Porianda and Clements will develop and produce projects for Miller and White Oak.

Miller is repped by ICM Partners and Jackoway Tyerman.