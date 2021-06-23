‘A Teacher’ Creator Inks First-Look Deal With FX

Hannah Fidell is putting down roots at FX.

The creator of limited series A Teacher has inked a first-look deal with the Disney-backed basic cable network’s FX Productions. The pact comes as the limited series starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson is currently working the awards circuit after becoming the most-watched series on the FX on Hulu hub. (Traditional viewership data is not released, like other streamers.)

“Working with Hannah on A Teacher has been incredibly rewarding, creatively and personally, and it’s only the latest example of her ability to excel as a storyteller and producer,” said FX originals president Gina Balian. “Under this new agreement, we are now able to directly support Hannah’s vision for new series that will draw on her considerable skills and artistry.”

Fidell made her directorial debut with the indie feature A Teacher, which earned acclaim at Sundance in 2013. FX picked up the 10-episode limited series based on Fidell’s feature film. She served as writer and exec producer on the FX Productions series. The series launched in November and currently has a 71 percent and 57 percent among critics and viewers, respectively, on RottenTomatoes.com.

“It is a true joy to find partners who care as deeply about the creative as FX does,” said Fidell. “With A Teacher, I was able to make the show that I wanted to make … a dream for any filmmaker. Not only are they unafraid to tackle complicated and difficult subject matter or deeply flawed characters, but they leap at the chance. Did I mention that they’re smart as hell? I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue working together.”

Fidell’s credits include The Long Dumb Road, 6 Years and directing episodes of Hulu’s The Act and Casual as well as Facebook Watch’s acclaimed Sorry For Your Loss. She next helms an episode of Hulu’s highly anticipated limited series Pam & Tommy. She’s repped by UTA, Grandview and Frankfurt Kurnit.