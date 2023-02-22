‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham to Co-Host Eurovision Song Contest

From AFC Richmond to the Eurovision Song Contest.

Hannah Waddinghan, Emmy-winning star of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, has been named as one of the hosts of the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, set to take place in Liverpool between May 9-13.

Waddingham will co-host the two semifinals on May 9 and May 11 alongside Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, with Graham Norton joining the three for the grand final on May 13.

The U.K. — which came second in 2022 — is hosting the 2023 Eurovision contest on behalf of last year’s winner Ukraine, which is unable to host due to the invasion of Russia.

“There’s something really special about Eurovision which is why I’ve been an avid fan for years — from the camaraderie of all the acts backstage, to the epic scale of the show,” said Waddingham. ” It’s one of the world’s greatest music festivals, but this year, perhaps more than ever, it is such a great honor to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity. It is my great privilege to join Eurovision this year of all years.”

BBC Studios is producing both the semi-finals and grand final, having agreed to step in for Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC.

More than 160 million people are expected to watch the competition globally.