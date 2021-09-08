‘Ted Lasso’s’ Hannah Waddingham to Star in Dan Harmon’s Fox Animated Series

KRAPOPOLIS: A new animated comedy that centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

Fox has set the voice cast for Dan Harmon’s animated series Krapopolis.

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richaro Ayoade (The IT Crowd, Disenchanted) and Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) will star in the show, the network announced during its time in front of the Television Critics Association on Wednesday. Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders, Adam Ruins Everything) and Duncan Trussell (Netflix’s The Midnight Gospel) also star.

Krapopolis is set in ancient Greece and follows a family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities. Ayoade plays Tyrannis, the mortal son of goddess Deliria (Waddingham) and the benevolent king of Krapopolis. Berry plays Shlub, Tyrannis’ father and “manitaur” — half centaur and half manticore.

Murphy will voice Stupendous, Tyrannis’ half-sister, a cyclops who is Deliria’s daughter. Trussell plays Hippocampus, Tyrannis’ half-brother, an offspring of Shlub and a mermaid.

Fox is touting Krapopolis as the first ever animated series to be “curated entirely on the blockchain.” To that end, the network has minted its first NFT of the cast (which looks just like the picture at the top of this post).

Harmon executive produces Krapopolis with showrunner Jordan Young (Bojack Horseman).

Other announcements from Fox’s TCA session:

– Fox’s free streaming platform Tubi has set its first original movie: Corrective Measures, based on the graphic novel of the same title, will star Bruce Willis and Michael Rooker. The sci-fi action film is set to premiere in the spring; Sean Patrick O’Reilly writes and directs.

– The network will host an interactive virtual event, Fox TV Fanhub, on Sept. 15, that will preview shows from the forthcoming 2021-22 season and offer giveaways. Ronen Rubenstein of 911: Lone Star will serve as host.