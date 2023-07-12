Creative Arts Emmys: Hans Zimmer, Stephanie Filo Among Nominees

An Emmy win could bring composers Howard Shore and Hans Zimmer just a Tony away from EGOT.

This morning when the Emmy nominations were announced, Zimmer (Dune) was cited for the score of Apple TV+’s Prehistoric Planet and Shore (The Lord of the Rings) collected his first Emmy nom for Amazon’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. They are among those celebrating Creative Arts Emmy nominations.

Nominees who could add an Emmy next to their Academy Awards are Oscar winning sound mixer for Bohemian Rhapsody Paul Massey (Emmy nominated for David Bowie doc Moonage Daydream alongside three-time Oscar nominee David Giammarco); sound supervisors John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone (Oscar winners for Bohemian Rhapsody, who are Emmy nominated for Moonage Daydream); and mixer Skip Lievsay (Oscar winner for Gravity, who is Emmy nominated for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie).

Meanwhile, multi Grammy winner Ed Sheeran received his first Emmy nom for Ted Lasso’s music.

Stephanie Filo achieved a remarkable feat, earning three Emmy noms in picture editing for three different shows in the same year. She is nominated for her work on Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, A Black Lady Sketch Show and History of the World, Part II. For A Black Lady Sketch Show she is nominated alongside Malinda Zehner Guerra and Taylor Joy Mason. Filo and Mason earned 2022 Emmys for the series.

Longtime Tim Burton collaborators that earned nominations for Wednesday include Oscar and Emmy winning costume designer Colleen Atwood and composer Danny Elfman, who earned a pair of noms for the series’ score and main title music. Elfman is a four-time Oscar nominee who won Emmys for the main title music from Desperate Housewives and for music supervision of Live from Lincoln Center. The tiro are currently working on Beetlejuice 2.

Some of Guillermo Del Toro’s regular collaborators are in the Emmy race for his Cabinet Of Curiosities, including Oscar nominated production designer Tamara Deverell and costume designer Luis Sequeira.

In cinematography, noted DP Dean Cundey—the veteran who lensed Who Framed Roger Rabbit, for which he was Oscar nominated; the Back to the Future trilogy; and Apollo 13 — collected his first Emmy nom for an episode (“Chapter 20: The Foundling”) of Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian.

Composer Nicholas Britell earned a trio of Emmy nominations this year for the score of Succession and the score and main title music for Andor.

Editor Skip Macdonald, who won an Emmy for cutting the series finale of Breaking Bad, is now Emmy-nominated for the finale of Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul (“Saul Gone”).

Barrie Gower, the veteran prosthetics designer who won three Emmys for Game of Thrones and one for Stranger Things, is double nominated this season for House of the Dragon and The Last of Us.

Cinematographer Damián García, whose upcoming work includes the 2025-scheduled Blade, is Emmy-nominated for an episode of Andor.

Skywalker Sound Star Wars franchise vets David Acord and Matt Wood — both Oscar nominees and Emmy winners — are back in the Emmy race. Acord is nominated for Andor, and Wood, for The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Sound nominees also include Will Files, who was Oscar nominated earlier this year for The Batman and now has collected a pair of Emmy noms, for the sound editing and mixing in Stranger Things.