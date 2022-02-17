‘Harlem’ Renewed for Season 2 by Amazon

Amazon Studios is going to take another trip to Harlem.

The streamer and Universal Television announced Thursday their joyous and critically acclaimed comedy series has been renewed for a second season.

“When I walked into a bar in Harlem and overheard folks excitedly discussing the show, I knew we had a hit,” said creator and executive producer Tracy Oliver. “Harlem has resonated with so many people and I’m beyond grateful to Amazon for giving it a second season. Most of all, I’m excited to reunite with the beautiful cast.”

Harlem follows four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends (played by Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Jerrie Johnson) in New York’s mecca of Black culture.

Since its launch in December, the series has scored a 95 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a GLAAD Award nomination and an NAACP Award.

“Culturally relevant, critically acclaimed, and hysterical, Harlem and Tracy Oliver accomplished something very special with the first season of this show,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “Tackling real-life strife with levity and laughs, the show means so much to our global Prime Video customers and perfectly fits the types of stories we aim to tell. We look forward to following the Season Two journey of Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye, and giving fans more reasons to laugh out loud as they cheer on these four dynamic Black women doing it their way.”

Season two “will return with its core group of four ambitious girlfriends, continuing to level up in New York’s vibrant Harlem.”