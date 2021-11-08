Skip to main content
Harriet Margulies, Longtime Audience Liaison at ‘NCIS,’ Dies at 94

She also worked as a P.A. at Universal Television, co-wrote an episode of 'Kojak' and appeared onscreen on several shows.

Harriet Margulies
Harriet Margulies Courtesy of CBS Studios

Harriet Margulies, who spent nearly two decades as a producer’s assistant and audience liaison for the CBS drama NCIS, died Oct. 30 in Northridge after suffering a stroke, a network spokesperson announced. She was 94.

Born in Brooklyn, Margulies started out as a publicist in New York and then Los Angeles. She became a production assistant in the 1970s for Universal Television, where she worked on such shows as Kojak, Magnum, P.I. and Quantum Leap.

In the ’90s, Margulies began on JAG and then NCIS, connecting fans all over the world to the CBS shows from Donald P. Bellisario’s Belisarius Productions as an audience liaison.

Margulies also co-wrote an episode of Kojak in 1977 and appeared onscreen on Quantum Leap, JAG and NCIS. On an episode of Scene of the Crime, she appeared as a look-alike Elizabeth Taylor, whom she resembled in her younger years.

NCIS will pay tribute to Margulies on its Monday night broadcast to honor her 19 years of service to the program.

