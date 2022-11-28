Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Fiercely Defend Their Home in Official ‘1923’ Trailer

The official trailer for 1923, Paramount+’s second Yellowstone prequel, is here.

The trailer for the series, which stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacon Dutton, opens with a shot of Mirren being approached by Timothy Dalton’s Donald Whitfield, who announces that he’s moved into the ranch next to theirs.

“Well, this is the Yellowstone, and you have no rights here,” she says. Shortly after, Ford approaches the town’s sheriff about starting a range war with Whitfield, who has partnered up with Jerome Flynn’s (Game of Thrones) Banner Creighton. Later in the video, Mirren threatens Flynn, saying, “Men kill quick — with a bullet or a noose — but your fight is with me, and I kill much slower.”

Over the course of the minute-and-a-half trailer, Mirren and Ford fiercely defend their home from Whitfield, who wants to own the whole valley. “You attack my family, it’s going to be the last thing you ever do,” Ford says.

According to Paramount+, 1923 will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Ford and Mirren’s characters. It will explore the “early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

The series marks the first major television role for the Indiana Jones and Star Wars star but not for Mirren, whose previous TV credits include Prime Suspect and HBO’s Catherine the Great.

The Yellowstone prequel from Taylor Sheridan also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky) and Aminah Nieves (Blueberry).

1923 will premiere simultaneously on the Paramount Network and on Paramount+ Dec. 18.