Netflix Drops First Trailer for ‘Harry & Meghan’ Doc Series

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for Harry & Meghan, the streamer’s hotly-anticipated documentary series on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The six-part series, from director and two-time Oscar nominee Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?, The Farm: Angola, USA), is billed as a behind-the-scenes look at the very public love story of the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex, from the clandestine days of their early courtship to their experiences under the media spotlight as the world’s most famous celebrity couple.

‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix

While Meghan and Harry can’t claim to be suffering from under-exposure, this new doc series hopes to draw in royal watchers with the promise of insider info — “no one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry notes at one point in the trailer — as well as the appeal of a project made with the couple’s official approval. “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?,” notes Markle in the trailer.

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other,” notes Netflix’s blurb for the show.

Harry & Meghan is a Story Syndicate production in association with Archewell Productions and Diamond Docs. Executive producers include Garbus, Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple and Angus Wall.

Check out the trailer for Harry & Meghan below.