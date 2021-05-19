‘Harry & Meghan’ Movie: First Photo of Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton in Character

Lifetime’s latest British royal family movie has a cast and first photo.

Jordan Dean (The Punisher) and Sydney Morton (She’s Gotta Have It) take on the crowns for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.

The film marks the third Lifetime film chronicling the Sussexes, following up 2018’s Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (which starred Parisa Fitz-Henry and Murray Fraser) and 2019’s Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal (which starred Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field).

The official description: The film “explores what really happened inside the palace that drove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie. The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death.”

Returning cast members include Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Steve Coulter as Prince Charles, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Melanie Nicholls-King as Doria Ragland, Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla and James Dreyfus as palace insider Leonard.

Escaping the Palace began filming this week in Vancouver for a fall 2021 debut.