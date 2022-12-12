Meghan Markle “Fed to the Wolves” in Trailer for Second Half of Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Doc Series

If the first half of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan doc series didn’t quite match the high expectations for shocking revelations, the streamer certainly seems to be throwing its weight behind the second volume when it comes to the sort of explosive, headline-generating content many had been looking for.

In the trailer for episodes 4-6 of the series — which lands on Netflix on Thursday (Dec. 15) and comes from director and two-time Oscar nominee Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?, The Farm: Angola, USA) — the finger-pointing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s unfair treatment in the U.K. and so-called “Megxit” back in 2020 seems to be squarely at what royal watchers had been anticipating all along from the show: Buckingham Palace itself.

“I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” explains Markle in one clip, while Harry later claims that “they were happy to lie to protect my brother, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” In another moment, an unnamed individual, likely a friend or commentator, assert that “they were actively recruiting people to disseminate disinformation.” Viewers who don’t even bother to watch Harry & Meghan will be left in no doubt who “they” refers to here.

Early on in the trailer, Harry discusses their fleeing from the U.K. and the need for them to “get out of here,” and in personal footage taken presumably while onboard the plane taking them out of the country, describes it as the “freedom flight.” Piers Morgan, among the most vocal when it comes to anything related to Markle (so much so that he dedicated his Talk TV show to the first three episodes), may well already be preparing his reaction.

Despite the supposed lack of revelations from the first half of Harry & Meghan (THR said that it took a “lot of time to reveal very little”), they still — perhaps unsurprisingly — managed to cause an immediate stink across the U.K.’s right-wing media after it hit Netflix on Dec. 7. The Daily Mail — which posted at least 12 mostly outraged stories on its MailOnline website within two hours of the show’s airing — splashed the headline “Palace Anger at ‘Assault on Queen’s Legacy'” on its cover the next day, citing palace insiders to claim that the Sussexes “want to bring down the monarchy.” The Sun wasn’t far behind, with multiple immediate responses online and the headline “Harry the Nasty” in Friday’s paper, a reference to its “Harry the Nazi” front page from 2005.

Harry & Meghan is a Story Syndicate production in association with Archewell Productions and Diamond Docs. Executive producers include Garbus, Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple and Angus Wall.