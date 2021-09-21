‘Harry Potter’ Director Chris Columbus Developing ‘House of Secrets’ Disney+ Series

Director Chris Columbus is returning to the kids fantasy genre with a live-action series based on his House of Secrets books.

The Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone director co-authored the House of Secrets middle school fantasy book series with the late Ned Vizzini.

Now Columbus is teaming with his 26th Street Pictures partners, Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe, to develop the trio of novels for Disney.

In House of Secrets, “siblings Brendan, Eleanor and Cordelia Walker aren’t pleased when their family relocates to a creepy Victorian house once owned by an occult novelist, Denver Kristoff. By the time the Walkers realize that their new neighbor has sinister plans for them, they’re trapped in the magical house, traveling through the fantastical intertwined universes of Kristoff’s novels.”

House of Secrets Fantasy Courtesy of HarperCollins

“Chris, Michael and Mark tell stories that resonate with multiple audiences, across generations and genres that deliver a sense of magic and wonderment through definitional characters,” said Ayo Davis, executive vice president, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television. “There is so much affinity for their acclaimed films, and we are delighted to be working with them to develop House of Secrets into a thrilling Disney+ series.”

Since launching the Harry Potter franchise with its first two films, Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, Columbus has directed Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and has executive produced titles such as The Witch, The Lighthouse and Scoob!

Columbus launched the House of Secrets books in 2013 and has said he was inspired by seeing the impact of the Harry Potter novels on kids and has added that he views the books as a “cousin” to his fan favorite 1985 movie The Goonies.