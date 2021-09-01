‘Harry Potter’ Quiz Show, ‘Gremlins’ HBO Max Series to Get Cross-Platform Runs on Cartoon Network

WarnerMedia will give cross-platform runs to several HBO Max shows — including a quiz show for Harry Potter superfans — as part of a family programming block on Cartoon Network.

The shows will be part of “ACME Night,” a Sunday evening block of family-friendly movies and shows that will debut on Cartoon Network Sept. 19 and HBO Max in early 2022. Among the other HBO Max titles making the jump to the cable channel are animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Aquaman: King of Atlantis and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. Batman: Caped Crusader, which was already slated for a run on both platforms, will also be part of the block.

Warner Bros. Animation will also produce three original movies for ACME Night: holiday movies Merry Little Batman and Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story and an untitled Looney Tunes Cartoons film starring Daffy Duck and Porky Pig.

“In the world of ACME anything, and I do mean anything, is possible,” said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “We know families want to spend time together, so we’ve created a destination for multigenerational stories that pull families together through the power of imagination.”

The programming block will kick off at 6 p.m. ET/PT Sept. 19 with feature film Shazam. Other features on tap include Detective Pikachu, Man of Steel, Scoob! and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Harry Potter Wizarding World quiz show, announced in May, will help commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of the first movie in the massive franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (a retrospective special is also set for HBO Max). The four-episode series is set to premiere later in the year and will feature Potterheads testing their knowledge of the Wizarding World. The show comes from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Warner Horizon.

Details on the three original movies for ACME Night are below.

– Merry Little Batman is a riff on Home Alone that follows 6-year-old Damian Wayne as he transforms into “Little Batman” to defend both Wayne Manor and Gotham City at large from criminals who want to destroy Christmas. Mike Roth (Regular Show) directs and executive produces; Morgan Evans (Earth to Ned) wrote the script.

– Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story comes from writer and executive producer Wyatt Cenac (The Daily Show, Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas). The animated musical follows the Family Matters character who tries to put things right after humiliating a mall Santa — but of course ends up making things worse. Jaleel White, who played Urkel on Family Matters, will voice the character and serve as a producer. Bryan Newton (Rick and Morty) serves as supervising director.

– The Looney Tunes Cartoons movie finds Daffy and Porky as Earth’s best hope to foil a secret alien mind control plot. Looney Toons Cartoons executive producer Pete Browngardt will serve in the same role on the movie; the show’s Alex Kirwan is supervising producer, and Kevin Costello (Tom & Jerry) is writing.