‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special Producers Speak Out on Emma Watson Photo Mistake

When the retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premiered on HBO Max on Saturday, fans got to watch stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and more franchise alums share memories from filming the franchise. However, eagle-eyed fans and a Harry Potter star also noticed a couple of editing mistakes, which led the streamer to quickly make some corrections.

Following the special’s Jan. 1 premiere, some viewers took to social media to point out that an image of a young Emma Roberts was shown onscreen while Watson reminisced about her childhood. The mistake was confirmed after social media users found the throwback photo shown in the special on Roberts’ Instagram account.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now,” producers told The Hollywood Reporter.

A second error was noticed by Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps, who portrayed one half of the Weasley twins in the franchise. In a screen grab from the special shared on his Instagram, Phelps pointed out that he was misidentified as his twin brother James.

“I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge,” he quipped on Instagram. Throughout the books and films, the Weasley twins are known for pulling a myriad of pranks including swapping places.

Tom Felton jokingly took credit for the mislabel, writing under Phelps’ post, “It was my doing” alongside a snake emoji, to symbolize his character’s Slytherin house. Matthew Lewis, who portrayed Neville Longbottom in the films, wrote, “This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha.”

The name tags have since been corrected.