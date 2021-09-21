Hasan Minhaj Reflects on Having Second Baby After Fertility Issues: “That Was Really Tough on Us”

Hasan Minhaj’s appearance on Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon began with a slightly serious tone when the comedian opened up about his previous fertility struggles.

“Dude, we had a busy pandemic. Productive. My wife and I had our second baby,” Minhaj said, earning a round of applause before the mood changed. “This is news for a lot of people, but my wife and I, we were actually having fertility problems for years. That was really tough on us, and it loaded the relationship with a lot of tension.”

The actor said he had to have difficult conversations with his wife, Beena, where they asked questions like, “Are we going to be able to have kids? Are we arrogant for thinking we deserve kids?” He tried to be optimistic by suggesting adoption. Minhaj then joked, “What if we adopt a white baby just to flex on these motherfuckers. Just to show people we really made it in this country!”

He continued, “She told me, ‘I want a baby with you. It is not my ovaries. You have got to go get your balls checked out.'” Minhaj went to a fertility clinic and recognized the doctor. “This kid is an idiot,” he laughed. “I go, ‘How are you licensed?’ He’s like, ‘I don’t know. That’s why I’m a jizz doctor on the Upper West Side.'”

Minhaj explained he had to have varicocele repair surgery. “Six weeks later, we have hot, monogamous action, me and Beena. She gets pregnant and there you go,” he said before Fallon showed a picture of the husband and wife with their newborn.

After congratulating Minhaj on the birth of his son, Fallon applauded him for landing a role on the second season of The Morning Show. Minhaj recalled learning about the part, saying, “I get a call from my agent. He goes, ‘Listen, man you’ve been playing a fake TV anchor for seven years. I think you can do this.'”

He added, “My mom has always wanted to join SAG-AFTRA, so she comes downstairs. We had to sing a little duet of ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside.’ My mom emigrated here to the States in 1985. She has no idea what this song is. So, we just put it on wax, and we sent it in as my audition tape.”

The story ended with Fallon playing a clip of the pair singing along to the holiday classic.

Watch the interview below.