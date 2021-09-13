‘Hawkeye’ Trailer Sets Unique Tone for Marvel Series

The first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye dropped Monday, and the teaser featured a unique tone.

Set around the time of Christmas, the Marvel series starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, was presented as more of a comedy, holiday romp, albeit with a ton of action.

Running about two minutes long, the first look at Hawkeye shows fans will catch up with the Avenger after the events of Endgame. Happily back with his family, trouble comes calling when Clint must face the repercussions for being a violent vigilante to cope with losing his family due to “the snap” in Infinity War.

Alongside Renner, the series stars Hailee Steinfeld as the first female Hawkeye, Kate Bishop. Also featured in the show is Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox.

The series, created by Jonathan Igla, will debut on Disney+ on Nov. 24.

Watch the full trailer below.