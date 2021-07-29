‘Hawkeye’ Sets November Release Date on Disney+

Hawkeye, the Disney+ show starring Jeremy Renner as the Avengers hero, has set a release date. The Marvel Studios show will bow on Nov. 24. The series also stars Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, the fan-favorite character who becomes a protege of Renner’s Clint Barton.

As audiences who have seen Black Widow know, Florence Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena Belova. Directors for Hawkeye include Bert and Bertie, as well as Saturday Night Live director Rhys Thomas. Jonathan Igla (Mad Men, Pitch) is writing.

Next up, Marvel has the animated series What If…? due out Aug. 11. The studio made its TV debut with January’s WandaVision. Earlier this month the series earned 23 Emmy nominations. The studio followed it up with March’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which boasted five noms, and June’s Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston. Loki was Disney+’s first Marvel show to launch on Wednesdays rather than Fridays, an experiment which proved fruitful with the series premiere becoming Disney+’s biggest so far, according to both the streaming service and to Nielsen.

Marvel has many more live-action shows in the works, including Ms. Marvel, which Disney has previously stated would debut in 2021. However, it is unclear if that is still the plan as Hawkeye would continue its run through December and it is unlikely two Marvel shows would air at once. Disney+ also has The Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Bobafett expected for December as well.

The release date news comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, which also debuted a first-look image.