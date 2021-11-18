This Week in TV: ‘Hawkeye,’ Wheel of Time’ and a Pre-Thanksgiving Streaming Feast

Thanksgiving week is a time for families to gather … around the television. Streaming services will unleash a host of season and series premieres in the next seven days, with half a dozen high profile shows — including Hawkeye on Disney+ and Kevin Hart’s True Story — on the day before Thanksgiving.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) mood seems to have improved some since audiences last saw him in Avengers: Endgame. Or at least, that’s the tone that Marvel and Disney+ are selling for Hawkeye (Wednesday), which finds Clint teaming up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a gifted archer like him and the person who, in Marvel comics, takes up the Hawkeye name.

The series also features Vera Farmiga as Kate’s mother, Eleanor, and Florence Pugh reprising her role from Black Widow. The first two episodes debut Wednesday, with the remainder of the six-episode series rolling out weekly.

Also on streaming …

The Wheel of Time (Friday, Prime Video) adapts Robert Jordan’s sprawling fantasy novels, with Rosamund Pike leading the cast — although the early going is heavy on world building and light on character and action, says THR critic Daniel Fienberg. Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble are the creators of The Sex Lives of College Girls (Thursday, HBO Max), whose title pretty much tells you the show’s premise. Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in a limited series drama called True Story (Wednesday, Netflix). Netflix’s live-action adaptation of beloved anime series Cowboy Bebop has received decidedly mixed reviews — THR’s Angie Han says it’s “faithful to a fault.”

Season four of Star Trek: Discovery launches Thursday on Paramount+. The Great’s second season debuts Friday on Hulu. Docuseries Everybody Loves Natti (Friday, Prime Video) follows the Dominican pop star. The third and final season of Hanna debuts Wednesday on Prime Video. Season two of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell also begins Wednesday, as does The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles on Paramount+ and a new season of Selling Sunset on Netflix.

On broadcast …

Finale: Dancing With the Stars wraps its 30th season on ABC at 8 p.m. Monday. The show’s four finalists are Jojo Siwa (who became the first woman to dance with a female partner on the show), The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, Peloton celeb Cody Rigsby and NBA player Iman Shumpert.

Also: Cardi B hosts the American Music Awards (8 p.m. Sunday, ABC), with BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Carrie Underwood, New Kids on the Block and New Edition among the scheduled performers. PBS has a night of season finales Sunday with Call the Midwife (8 p.m.), Grantchester (9 p.m.) and Baptiste (10 p.m.).

On cable …

Special: The 2021 class of the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame includes Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, LL Cool J and Foo Fighters. HBO’s annual broadcast of the induction ceremony/concert (8 p.m. Saturday) features performances by Taylor Swift, King, Jennifer Hudson, LL Cool J and The Go-Go’s.

Also: Season two of Power Book II: Ghost kicks off at 8 p.m. Sunday on Stars. BBC America’s long-running Top Gear begins a new season at 10 p.m. Monday.

In case you missed it …

Yellowjackets is “a journey best undertaken with eyes wide open for signs of trouble,” writes THR critic Angie Han, noting that the Showtime series is a little slow to answer questions raised by its provocative, time-splitting premise: It follows the aftermath of a plane crash carrying a girls soccer team in 1996 and catches up with the survivors in the present. “It does get off to a killer start,” Han notes, with glimpses of the horrors of the crash’s aftermath and what the girls did to survive, and the characters — played by Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress and Juliette Lewis as adults — are strong enough to hold attention. Episodes air at 10 p.m. Sundays on Showtime.