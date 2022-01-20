‘Hawkeye’ Hits Series High in Streaming Rankings for Finale Week

The finale of Hawkeye on Disney+ helped drive the show’s biggest viewing tally in the week of Dec. 20-26. Netflix’s The Witcher, meanwhile, grew in the week after its second season premiered and remained far and away the most watched title in Nielsen’s streaming rankings.

Hawkeye recorded 938 million minutes of viewing time during Christmas week, the best tally of its run on Disney+ — beating out the 853 million minutes for its two-episode premiere a month earlier. It was up about 62 percent from the previous week and tied for second place among original series with Emily in Paris, whose second season debuted Dec. 22 on Netflix.

The Witcher grew by about 25 percent week to week to 2.73 billion minutes, almost triple the viewing time for the second-place shows.

Also breaking into the top 10 originals was Daredevil on Netflix — despite having last had a new episode in 2018. Its appearance on the chart was likely driven by Charlie Cox reprising the character of Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for Dec. 20-26 are below.

Original Series

1. The Witcher (Netflix), 2.73 billion minutes viewed

2. Emily in Paris (Netflix), 938 million

2 (tie). Hawkeye (Disney+), 938 million

4. The Wheel of Time (Prime Video), 638 million

5. Lost in Space (Netflix), 490 million

6. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 256 million

7. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix), 211 million

8. Daredevil (Netflix), 195 million

9. Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix), 186 million

10. Money Heist (Netflix), 183 million

Acquired Series

1. Cocomelon (Netflix), 707 million

2. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 582 million

3. NCIS (Netflix), 581 million

4. Seinfeld (Netflix), 493 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 452 million

6. Supernatural (Netflix), 348 million

7. Bluey (Disney+), 312 million

8. The Thundermans (Hulu/Netflix), 290 million

9. Shameless (Netflix), 273 million

10. The Blacklist (Netflix), 260 million