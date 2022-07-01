‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ Canceled at HBO

The Time Traveler’s Wife won’t be moving forward in time.

HBO has canceled the drama series based on Audrey Niffenegger’s best-selling novel after a single season. Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock) adapted the novel about the romance between a woman (Rose Leslie) and a man unstuck in time (Theo James).

“Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of The Time Traveler’s Wife, it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and [director] David Nutter,” HBO said in a statement. “We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences.”

The series drew unfavorable reviews on balance; The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie noted that inconsistent tone and a lack of spark between the two leads “keep The Time Traveler’s Wife from ever quite rising to the level of swoon-worthy.” The show’s on-air audience was fairly small, clocking in at just 223,000 same day viewers over the course of its six-week run. (That figure doesn’t include streaming and delayed viewing, where HBO series accumulate the majority of their audiences.)

Moffat wrote and Nutter directed all six episodes. They executive produce with Sue Vertue, Brian Minchin and Joseph E. Iberti.

The Time Traveler’s Wife is one of several series to be canceled in the past two days. It joins Fox’s Duncanville, The CW’s Tom Swift and Paramount+’s Why Women Kill in being scrapped.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.