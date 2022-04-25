HBO Nabs Dave Eggers’ Novel ‘The Every’ for Development

HBO has grabbed rights to Dave Eggers’ novel The Every and is developing a series based on the book.

Rachel Axler (Veep, The Daily Show) is adapting the novel, which is a sequel to Eggers’ 2013 book The Circle (which was adapted into a 2017 movie starring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks). The potential series will follow what happens when the world’s largest tech company merges with the planet’s dominant e-commerce site, creating the richest and most dangerous — and, oddly enough, the most beloved — monopoly ever known.

The book centers on a woman who takes a job at The Every with the intent of taking it down from the inside.

“In this equally terrifying and hilarious cautionary tale, Dave Eggers shows us the increasing cost of the frictionless life that technology enables,” said HBO Programming executive vp Amy Gravitt. “As he writes, ‘Nothing described herein actually happened, though much of it likely will,’ and what better starting point for an HBO comedy script?”

The Every was published in October 2021 by McSweeney’s (which Eggers founded) to glowing reviews.

Axler and Eggers will executive produce the potential series along with David Miner.

Axler, who has an overall deal at HBO, has won four Emmys: two for best comedy series as a member of Veep’s producing team and two as part of The Daily Show’s writing staff. Her credits also include Dickinson, Parks and Recreation and New Girl. She is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Eggers is repped by CAA, The Gotham Group and Jackoway Tyerman.