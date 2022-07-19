Salli Richardson-Whitfield Extends HBO Overall Deal

Salli Richardson-Whitfield is staying with HBO.

The director, producer and actress has extended her overall deal, which covers both the premium cable channel and streamer HBO Max, for two more years. Richardson-Whitfield first signed a deal with HBO in September 2020.

Under the extension, she’ll join HBO’s Los Angeles Lakers drama Winning Time as an executive producer and direct half of season two’s episodes (she helmed two in the first season) while continuing as an EP on The Gilded Age. Additionally, her Early May production company will continue to develop series with the intent to tell stories from unique and diverse perspectives. Among Early May’s projects is Motherland Bounce, a half-hour HBO Max show based on the life of rapper Nissim Black. Comedian Moshe Kasher is writing the script.

Richardson-Whitfield directed four episodes of The Gilded Age’s first season and serves as an executive producer of the period drama alongside creator Julian Fellowes, fellow director Michael Engler, Garth Neame, David Crockett and Bob Greenblatt. Season two began production in May.

Her other directing credits include Queen Sugar, The Wheel of Time, Altered Carbon, Dear White People and Doom Patrol. As an actress, Richardson-Whitfield has appeared in Freeform’s Stitchers and Syfy’s Eureka along with feature films Antwone Fisher and I Am Legend, among others. She is repped by More/Medavoy Management, Kaplan/Stahler and Innovative Artists.