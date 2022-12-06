Hugh Grant Boards ‘The Palace’ Limited Series at HBO

Hugh Grant is headed back to HBO.

The BAFTA-winning actor has been cast in the premium cabler’s limited series The Palace, starring Kate Winslet. The series comes from Succession writer and executive producer Will Tracy.

Grant joins a cast that also includes Matthias Schoenaerts and Andrea Riseborough. The Palace, ordered to series in July, chronicles a year inside an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Grant will have a guest role in the drama, but other details are being kept quiet for now.

The project marks a return to HBO for Grant, who earned an Emmy nomination in 2020 for the limited series The Undoing. He’ll also reunite with director Stephen Frears on The Palace; the two previously worked together on A Very English Scandal (which netted both men Emmy nominations) and Florence Foster Jenkins.

Grant has a cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which hits Netflix Dec. 23 after its brief (and unexpectedly lucrative) theatrical run. He’ll next be seen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which is due for a March 2023 release, and stars with Jerry Seinfeld in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. He is repped by CAA and The Lede Company.

Tracy will serve as showrunner on The Palace and executive produces with Frears, Winslet, Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writers along with Tracy.