Kate Winslet, HBO Reteam for ‘The Palace’ Limited Series

Kate Winslet and HBO are joining forces again.

The Oscar and Emmy winner has signed on to star in a limited series title The Palace, which chronicles a year inside an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Winslet will also be an executive producer of the drama, which HBO has ordered to series.

Succession writer and executive producer Will Tracy created the series, and Stephen Frears (The Queen, Sundance’s State of the Union) is set to direct.

“We are honored to be working with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers on The Palace,” said HBO Programming executive vp Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “The notion that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry’s leading lights (who — remarkably — have never collaborated before now), are joining forces to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prescient, and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us.”

The Palace is the second HBO project Winslet has boarded in recent weeks. She’s also attached to star in and executive produce Trust, a limited series in development at the premium cabler that’s based on Hernan Diaz’s novel.

Tracy will serve as showrunner for The Palace and executive produce with Frears, Winslet and Frank Rich. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Sprya, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe will be writers on the series.

