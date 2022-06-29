Kate Winslet to Star in, Produce ‘Trust’ Drama at HBO

Kate Winslet is headed back to HBO.

The Mare of Easttown Emmy winner will star in and executive produce Trust, a limited series in development at the premium cabler. The drama is based on Hernan Diaz’s best-selling novel, published in May by Riverhead Books.

Diaz’s novel unfolds using four different voices and in four genres. The HBO project will follow a wealthy financier who reads a novel based on his life and is upset with how he and his wife are portrayed. He hires a secretary to ghostwrite a memoir in hopes of setting the record straight. She, however, becomes aware that he’s trying to rewrite history, and his wife’s place in it.

Winslet and Diaz will serve as executive producers of Trust.

Should it go to series, Trust will be the third collaboration between Winslet and HBO. The previous two, last year’s Mare of Easttown and the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce, netted Winslet a pair of Emmys for best lead actress in a limited series.

Winslet is about to begin production on the feature film Lee, based on the life of photographer Lee Miller (she’s also a producer). The Oscar winner also has a role in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, due for release in December. She is repped by CAA in the United States and United Agents in the U.K.

Diaz’s first novel, In the Distance, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and PEN/Faulkner Award. He is repped by The Clegg Agency and CAA.