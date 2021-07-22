HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Casts Anna Torv in Key Role

The Last of Us has found another survivor for its zombie apocalypse.

Anna Torv has been cast in a recurring guest star role in the upcoming HBO adaptation of the video game sensation.

The Mindhunter actress will play Tess, “a smuggler and hardened survivor in a post-pandemic world.”

The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The project also stars Gabriel Luna, Nico Parker, Merle Dandridge, Murray Bartlett and Jeffrey Pierce. Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) serves as showrunner.

Since her breakout role in Fox’s Fringe, Torv has starred in Netflix’s Mindhunter and Secret City. She also previously worked on an HBO project back in 2013, Ryan Murphy’s polygamy drama Open, though it didn’t ultimately move forward.

The first season of The Last of Us consists of 10 episodes and is expected to premiere in 2022.