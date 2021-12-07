‘Mare of Easttown’ Director Craig Zobel Extends HBO Overall Deal

Mare of Easttown director Craig Zobel is extending his overall deal at HBO.

Zobel has re-upped the deal he initially signed with WarnerMedia’s premium cable outlet in January 2020. The extension runs for three more years and will have Zobel directing and producing projects at HBO.

Zobel directed all seven episodes of Mare of Easttown, stepping in after original director Gavin O’Connor had to depart due to scheduling conflicts. He was also an executive producer on the limited series and earned Emmy nominations for directing and for outstanding limited series as part of the show’s producing team.

Following the show’s end, series creator Brad Inglesby and star Kate Winslet both said said they’d be open to revisiting the world. Inglesby subsequently told The Hollywood Reporter, however, that “I don’t really know if there’s a season two.”

Prior to Mare, Zobel directed episodes of Westworld and The Leftovers — including the fan favorite installment “International Assassin” — for HBO. He was the director and showrunner of the Paramount+ (then CBS All Access) series One Dollar and has also helmed episodes of Starz’s American Gods and Cinemax’s Outcast.

His feature film credits include the controversial 2020 film The Hunt, Z for Zachariah, Compliance and the Spirit Award-nominated Great World of Sound, the latter two of which he also wrote. Zobel is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Jackoway Tyerman.