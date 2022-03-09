HBO Max Orders ‘The Batman’ Spinoff ‘The Penguin’ Starring Colin Farrell

A spinoff of Matt Reeves’ The Batman is officially happening.

HBO Max has committed to a straight-to-limited-series order for The Penguin, with Colin Farrell reprising his role as underworld kingpin Oswald Cobblepot.

“The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” Farrell said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become the Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

Added Reeves, “Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill.”

The series will be executive produced by Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell, Daniel Pipski, Adam Kassan and and Lauren LeFranc, who will serve as showrunner.

“I have long been a fan of the world of The Batman, and Matt’s film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon,” LeFranc said. “I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City — and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot?”

The limited series will be produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The project was one of a couple The Batman spinoff ideas that have been in development for HBO Max. Another was based on the Gotham police force, which Reeves recently said was no longer moving forward and instead has morphed into a story set in Arkham Asylum.

The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, was released in theaters on March 4 and has managed to gross $134 million at the domestic box office and another $124 million internationally despite its hefty three-hour run time.