‘Head of the Class’ Update Canceled at HBO Max

Head of the Class won’t be graduating to a second season at HBO Max.

The streamer has canceled the update of the 1986-91 sitcom after a single season. HBO Max released all 10 episodes of the multi-camera series on Nov. 4.

Warner Bros. TV produced Head of the Class. Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen developed the show and executive produced with Bill Lawrence via his Warner Bros.-based Doozer Productions. Like other streamers, HBO Max doesn’t release detailed viewing data for its programming.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class,” HBO Max said in a statement. “We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy, and Seth to bring back such an iconic series, and we thank them and the terrific cast for their hard work and dedication.”

Head of the Class is just the second scripted series HBO Max has canceled in its 18 months of existence. The other, Generation, was also a high school-set comedy (although very different in tone and style).

The update stars Isabella Gomez as a young teacher who takes over the honors program at a high school. The cast also includes Dior Goodjohn, Gavin Lewis, Adrian Matthew Escalona, Brandon Severs, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jorge Diaz, Katie Beth Hall and Christa Miller. Robin Givens, who starred in the original series, reprises her role as Darlene Hayward, now head of the school’s parents association and mother of one of the honors students.

Pocha, Cohen and Lawrence executive produce with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold, pilot director Phill Lewis and Bill Callahan.

