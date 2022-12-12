‘Minx’ Canceled as HBO Max Undoes Season 2 Renewal

HBO Max has reversed course on its comedy series Minx — canceling the show despite an earlier renewal for a second season.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer renewed Minx, from Lionsgate Television and creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport, in May, a few weeks after its 10-episode first season concluded. Season two had largely finished production before HBO Max scuttled it in the latest of a string of cost-cutting moves. Lionsgate says it will shop the series, starring Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, to other outlets.

“We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current and new viewers can continue this journey with us,” the studio said in a statement.

Minx centers on Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist writer who teams with a low-rent porn publisher (Johnson) in 1970s Los Angeles to create the first erotic magazine aimed at women. Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya also star. Rapoport, who signed an overall deal at Lionsgate after the first season, executive produces with Paul Feig and Dan Magnante of Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and pilot director Rachel Lee Goldenberg. Johnson is a co-EP.

Warner Bros. Discovery has told investors it will find some $3.5 billion in cost savings as the result of the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery that became final earlier this year. The mandate to reduce spending has led to a number of shows being cut — including TBS’ Chad, which like Minx was done with its second season before it was scrapped — the axing of feature film Batgirl, the removal of a number of series from HBO Max, and the continued scaling back of scripted shows on ad-supported cable channels TBS, TNT and TruTV. (Chad ended up at Roku, which will air the comedy’s second season.)