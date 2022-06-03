‘Raised by Wolves’ Canceled at HBO Max

HBO Max has canceled its sci-fi series Raised by Wolves after two seasons.

The news comes two months after the series, which counts Ridley Scott among its executive producers, concluded its second season on the streamer. HBO Max said following the show’s September 2020 debut that it was the top-performing original series on the service at that time, though per usual with streamers, it released no concrete numbers.

Aaron Guzikowski created Raised by Wolves, and Scott helmed the first two episodes — his first episodic TV credits as a director in the United States.

“While we are not proceeding with a third season of Raised by Wolves, we are beyond grateful to the stellar cast and crew, our creators Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and the entire team at Scott Free Productions, for their beautiful artistry and unique ability to immerse fans into the world of Kepler-22b,” HBO Max said in a statement.

The cancellation also comes shortly after the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery. Since the merger, the David Zalslav-led media giant has shuttered streaming service CNN+, and TNT, TBS and TruTV general manager Brett Weitz departed after his position was eliminated. Scripted development at the so-called TNets has dwindled significantly in recent years, with some shows originally slated for the cable outlets — including Raised by Wolves — ending up on streaming. Producer J.J. Abrams’ Demimonde is also on the bubble as Zaslav is reportedly frustrated with a lack of output from a $250 million overall deal Abrams’ Bad Robot signed with WarnerMedia in 2019.

Raised by Wolves cast member Abubakar Salim raised the possibility of the show’s demise in a series of tweets Friday, writing in part that “It’s not surprising, especially after the news of the mergers and what is happening at Warner, that a lot of shows are not having their stories finished. And unfortunately, one of those shows is Raised by Wolves.” Salim then appealed to fans of the series to advocate for it finding a home on another platform.

Guzikowski executive produces Raised by Wolves with Scott (via his Scott Free company), David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner and Mark Huffam.