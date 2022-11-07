‘Queen Sugar,‘ ’Ted Lasso‘ Alums Join Chuck Lorre’s HBO Max Comedy

HBO Max is adding to the cast of Chuck Lorre’s comedy How to Be a Bookie.

Omar J. Dorsey, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito and Jorge Garcia have boarded the single-camera series as regulars, joining lead actor and executive producer Sebastian Maniscalco. The series, Lorre’s first for HBO Max, follows Danny (Maniscalco), a veteran Los Angeles bookie who’s struggling to survive the impending legalization of sports betting, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of the city.

Dorsey (Queen Sugar, Power Book III) will play Ray, Danny’s imposing and complicated business partner. A former NFL player whose career was cut short by injury, he and the grandmother who raised him are now scrambling to make ends meet.

Anders (Ted Lasso, Joey) plays Sandra, Danny’s sometimes demanding wife, a former Vegas cocktail waitress with a 10-year-old son. Life hasn’t been easy for her, and Danny has proven to be a precarious ticket out.

Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans, Death Proof) plays Danny’s sister Lorraine, a crazy smart, stone-cold criminal who is Danny’s office manager, among other hustles.

Garcia (Lost, Hawaii Five-0) will play Hector, a weed dealer whose business cratered when pot became legal and whose experience is a cautionary tale for Danny and Ray. Now a Lyft driver, Hector is an invaluable if occasionally volatile member of Danny’s operation.

Lorre and frequent collaborator Nick Bakay (Mom, Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory) are writing and executive producing How to Be a Bookie. Maniscalco and Judi Marmel also exec produce. The series comes from Warner Bros. TV, Lorre’s long-time studio home, where he quietly re-upped a huge overall deal recently.