Claire Danes to Star in Steven Soderbergh Limited Series at HBO Max

Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon’s HBO Max limited series Full Circle has cast Claire Danes in a lead role.

The Homeland Emmy winner will star opposite Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) in the six-episode drama about a kidnapping gone sideways. Details on their roles are being kept quiet for the time being.

Ordered to series a year ago, Full Circle is based on a 550-page spec script Solomon (Now You See Me, Bill & Ted Face the Music) wrote over the course of two years. It follows the investigation of a botched kidnapping, which uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in New York City.

“Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate,” Soderbergh said when the series was picked up. “Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve.”

Soderbergh is set to direct all six episodes of the series. He and Solomon, along with executive producer Casey Silver, previously collaborated on HBO Max’s film No Sudden Move and on Mosaic, an interactive mystery first released on a mobile app that later ran on HBO.

Danes won two Emmys for playing CIA operative Carrie Mathison in Showtime’s Homeland. She starred in The Essex Serpent for Apple TV+ earlier this year and will next be seen in Hulu’s FX-produced Fleishman Is in Trouble, based on the best-selling novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner. She is repped by WME, Signpost Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

Soderbergh, Solomon and Silver are exec producing Full Circle.