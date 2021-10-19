HBO Max Names Canal+ Executive Head of French Originals

Vera Pelekian, an executive at France’s Vivendi-owned Canal+ who has worked on such local-language hits as Spiral and The Returned, will join WarnerMedia’s HBO Max as its new head of original television production for France.

Antony Root, head of original production for WarnerMedia EMEA, made the announcement on Tuesday. Peltekian, who will join the company in November, will be based in Paris and hold the official title of vp and commissioning editor of original programming France.

Peltekian has been at Canal+ since 2006 where she has worked on critically and commercially acclaimed series including The Returned, the zombie series which won the best drama series honor at the International Emmys in 2013 and is credited with kicking off the golden era in French TV, and acclaimed crime procedural Spiral, which ran for eight seasons through 2020, sold worldwide, and won the International Emmy best drama series honor in 2015.

On the co-production front, Peltekian’s credits include The Tunnel, a British-French adaptation of the hit Scandinavian crime series The Bridge starring Stephen Dillane and Clémence Poésy. More recently, she worked on Paris Police 1900, a period procedural that was one of Canal+’s biggest series launches this year.

Peltekian joins a growing pan-European team at HBO Max responsible for commissioning and producing content — drama, comedy, documentary and unscripted series — for the WarnerMedia-owned streamer.

HBO Max launched in Europe’s Nordic territories and in Spain on October 26 and will roll out in 20 additional European territories next year, including the Netherlands, Greece, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. Currently, HBO’s content airs on Canal+ in France, but WarnerMedia has made it clear it plans to repatriate its films and series once current licensing agreements expire.

“This appointment ensures we can start to develop exciting new content, so when we launch HBO Max in France, we can present a slate that will intrigue and delight audiences,” said Root.