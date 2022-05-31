×
HBO Max Launches Pride-Themed Shortform Series

The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed streamer is also refreshing its LGBTQ+ Voices collection. 

HBO Max is ready for Pride.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed streamer is refreshing the design of its LGBTQ+ Voices collection and launching a shortform content series.

Human By Orientation produce shortform original series that showcase and amplify voices of HBO Max’s LGBTQ+ talent including Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder, Legendary’s Dashaun Wesley, Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil and Law Roach, Somebody Somewhere’s Murray Hill and Jeff Hiller, and We’re Here’s Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka. The featured content will include: Queerness in ConversationCulture Closeups, Serving Lewks and Get Ready With Me. (Check out the first shortform piece, below.)

The streamer is also partnering with corporate sibling DC Comics to host a Super Hero Pride collection that features titles celebrating LGBTQ+ characters including Naomi, Batwoman, Harley Quinn, Young Justice, Doom Patrol, Peacemaker and others.

