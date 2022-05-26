‘Lupin’ Star Omar Sy Inks First-Look TV Deal at HBO Max

HBO Max is thinking globally with its latest talent deal.

The streamer has signed Lupin star Omar Sy to a first-look television deal. Under the exclusive pact, Sy and HBO Max will develop series projects together in his home country of France as well as for the United States and other parts of the world.

“Omar Sy is one of the great talents of our time and it has been thrilling to watch his global star rise after enjoying such a celebrated acting career in his native France,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “We are honored to be partnering with Omar and are looking forward to what we’ll accomplish together in the years ahead amid HBO Max’s increasing global expansion.”

Added Sy, “I am very happy to be partnering with HBO Max who share my dreams of developing globally appealing content for audiences around the world, including French speaking Africa, France and the United States.”

Sy broke out with his César Award-winning performance in the 2011 film The Intouchables. becoming the first Black performer to win best actor in the French equivalent to the Oscars. He currently stars in Netflix’s Lupin, whose first season ranks among Netflix’s top 10 non-English language series of all time (according to the company’s internal figures).

“Omar’s career to date has been defined by his perseverance, integrity and consistently high standards. While never taking himself too seriously, he is enormously serious about his craft, and represents the best of France on the world stage,” said Vera Peltekian, vp and commissioning editor who oversees HBO Max originals commissioned and produced in France. “We are delighted to embark on this new adventure with him at HBO Max.”

Sy’s credits also include the Jurassic World franchise, Netflix’s film The Takedown and The Call of the Wild. He is repped by CAA, Agence Adequat in France, Narrative and Sloane Offer.