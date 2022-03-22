‘And Just Like That’ Renewed for Second Season at HBO Max

And Just Like That, HBO Max will spend some more time with Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.

The streamer has picked up a second season of And Just Like That, the Sex and the City sequel that wrapped its 10-episode first season in February. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis — who all serve as executive producers — reprised their roles from the 1998-2006 HBO series.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors,” said showrunner Michael Patrick King in a statement. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

Added HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey, “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season two.”

King hinted at a second season in a post-finale interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “I want to know more about all the new characters. I want lots more,” he said. “We have no answers, but we have a lot of questions.”

HBO and HBO Max head Casey Bloys separately told THR that he would be “thrilled” to bring the series back: “They want to make sure they feel good about where they’re headed and hopefully we will hear what they’re thinking soon,” he said in mid-February. “I feel good about the chances of doing more.”

In addition to Parker, Nixon and Davis, the season one cast featured Sex and the City returnees Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Evan Handler and Chris Noth along with Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman. Shortly after And Just Like That debuted, THR published allegations of sexual assault by two women against Noth (which the actor has denied). His character, John “Mr. Big” Preston, died in the series premiere; he was slated to have a brief appearance in the season finale but the show’s producers chose to cut the scene.

The fourth member of the core Sex and the City cast, Kim Cattrall, is not a part of And Just Like That after a falling out with Parker. Her character, Samantha Jones, was a presence on the show via text messages with Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. SATC creator Darren Star and Candace Bushnell, whose book was the basis for the original series, also aren’t involved in the sequel.

King executive produced season one with Parker, Nixon, Davis, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi.