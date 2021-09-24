‘The Other Two’ Scores Season 3 Renewal at HBO Max

The Other Two is making a home at HBO Max.

The WarnerMedia streamer has renewed the critically acclaimed comedy for a third season. The pickup comes on the heels of the season two finale debuting Thursday on HBO Max, which picked up The Other Two from Comedy Central.

“[Creators] Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have created a sharp and poignant family story that is willing to show its characters’ imperfections while making us laugh hysterically,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vp original comedy and adult animation at HBO Max. “It has been a true joy to welcome them and the cast to HBO Max, and I look forward to keeping them on hold with Brooke for the many conference calls to come next season.”

The Other Two stars Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke as Cary and Yorke, the older siblings of teen pop star ChaseDreams (Case Walker). With Chase having retired at age 14, season two follows their frustrations at becoming “the other two” yet again when their mom, Pat (Molly Shannon), becomes a daytime talk show host.

“We are deeply sickened to see HBO Max throw their support behind a show with so many foot jokes, and absolutely thrilled that it’s ours,” said Kelly and Schneider. “To everyone who watched, texted, posted, told their friends to watch — thank you! It has been overwhelming in the best way to see our show resonate with so many people, and we are incredibly grateful to HBO Max for giving us the opportunity to spend another season with this amazing cast and crew.”

Per usual with streaming services, detailed viewing data for The Other Two isn’t available. HBO Max says the show has ranked among its most popular series since its debut and has grown each week with the release of new episodes.

The series debuted in January 2019 on Comedy Central to strong reviews and a quick season two renewal. Last year, it (along with another critical favorite, South Side) moved to HBO Max as Comedy Central shifted away from live-action scripted shows. Season two premiered Aug. 26, almost 2 1/2 years after the final episode of season one.

MTV Entertainment Studios produces The Other Two. Kelly and Schneider, both veterans of Saturday Night Live, executive produce with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video; Tony Hernandez of Jax Media; and Ari Pearce and Samantha Schles of MTV Entertainment Studios. Broadway Video’s Hilary Marx is a co-EP, and the company’s Eddie Michaels, Toye Adegboro and Kaylani Esparza are producers. Tara Power is the executive in charge for MTV Entertainment Studios.